Using spaghetti plots for long-range forecasts
By DJ Baker
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Long-range forecasting is always a bit tricky. One small model mistake can create a domino effect that leads to massive mistakes in our long-range models.

That’s when spaghetti plots become important. Those tools take multiple model predictions from various entities like the National Weather Service, put those predictions on a map and use the average to create a forecast.

Meteorologists regularly use three spaghetti plots. Hurricane plots, the least used of the three, show a hurricane’s path. Next is the jet stream plot. It identifies weather patterns for the next week. Finally, the low pressure plot shows where the system will move and if we could see rain, snow or a wintry mix.

If the various spaghetti plots show similar movements, we have high confidence in our forecast. If there is a lot of variation, we aren’t as certain in our predictions.

Models suggest the incoming low pressure system, expected by Saturday, will stay north of us, leaving us in the warm sector. The lines on the model below are fairly close to each other and give us a high confidence we will see rain.

The low pressure in Minnesota has a high forecast confidence because the lines are close...
The low pressure in Minnesota has a high forecast confidence because the lines are close together.

