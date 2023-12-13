Sunshine's dominance to continue into Wednesday as milder pattern begins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a second straight day, the Stateline was treated to a bright display from the sun, and more of the same is still to come.

Also for a second straight day, our high temperature reached 36°, which while not balmy, still comes in a degree above normal, meaning every one of December’s first twelve days has posted a temperature surplus.

There’s little, if any doubt that streak is to continue for several days to come. Wednesday’s to feature unlimited sunshine once again. However, the key change is the fact our wind is to shift to the southwest, which should allow us to tack on a few degrees to Tuesday’s highs. We’ll expect to top out around 39° Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday figures to be another copy and paste kind of day, with wall-to-wall sunshine and a robust southwesterly wind still in place. As a dome of warmth expands eastward, temperatures are to surge in a big way, likely reaching the upper 40s by late afternoon.

We’ll start Friday with partial sunshine, though clouds are to be on the increase as the day progresses. Still, a 50° high temperature appears to be a solid bet thanks to a well-organized southerly breeze.

Friday’s clouds are to arrive ahead of a weather system that’s to bring us our one and only chance for precipitation over the coming week. As one can imagine, the precipitation that would come from this system Friday night into Saturday morning would come in the form of rain, due to the unseasonably mild temperatures in place.

Looking longer range, all signs continue to point to well above normal temperatures extending into next week, and likely all the way to Christmas Day or even slightly beyond. Regarding precipitation, while things look to remain dry next week, we could see a shift toward a more normal precipitation regime as we draw closer to Christmas Day.

Now, the big question is whether that precipitation would come as rain or if we could possibly manage to squeeze out some snow, allowing us to potentially see a White Christmas. Our forecast for the possibility of a White Christmas is unchanged from Monday’s, as a few models are at least giving a few hints of possible snow on Christmas Day. It’s far too early to celebrate, but it at least gives us a sliver of hope for a Christmas miracle.

