Sun splashed skies today with showers looming Saturday for the Rockford region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We have had sunny skies the past two days and that trend doesn’t stop today. However, a warming trend starts today as highs approach the 40 degree mark. Our winds are to blame for the increase in temperatures as they shift to be from the southwest. They won’t be overly strong, only 5 to 10 mph, but it’s enough to make us warmer than yesterday.

Overnight tonight we remain clear, which will allow temperatures to drop into the mid-20s.

Thursday our winds get a little stronger as some gusts could reach 15 mph, and with sunny skies our highs jump into the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday night a clouds enter the stateline with lows in the upper 20s.

Friday high pressure moves to our east, allowing a pocket of mid level moisture to enter the stateline. This won’t bring any rain but it will bring cloudy skies, ending our sunny streak. That doesn’t mean our warm weather will come to an end as highs are in the upper 40s again.

A disturbance in our atmosphere reaches the stateline Saturday, brining in rain chances. The exact timing is looking more towards the afternoon after models have updated this morning. I don’t think this will be a washout of a day as I expect there will be many dry hours. Highs dip to the mid-40s with cloudy skies.

Sunday, overcast skies make their exit allowing our sky to be mostly sunny with the exception of a few fair weather clouds. Highs remain in the mid-40s.

