Stateline activities to enjoy over Christmas break

Dec. 13, 2023
(WIFR) - Looking to get out of the house and get away from the Christmas movies? Here is a list of activities in the stateline to keep you entertained.

  • Movie Theaters - All movie theaters are open for the holidays. Be sure to check the theaters’ showtimes beforehand because the holidays are very popular for moviegoers.
  • Rockford Casino - Open all day, every day
  • Rockford Park District
    • Carlson Ice Arena - Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas, open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, closed on New Year’s Day.
    • Sapora Play World - Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas, open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, closed on New Year’s Day.
    • UW Health Sports Factory - Closed from December 18 - January 1.
      • New Year’s Eve Day Volleyball Smash Tournament on December 31 is still happening.
      • Pickleball fundraiser for Rockford Park District Help Me Play from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., January 1 is still happening.
    • Mercyhealth Sportscore Two - Indoor Sports Center - Closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas and December 26. Also closed from December 31 - January 2.
      • The Stateline Fury Girls Fastpitch Softball Tournament on January 2 will still happen.
    • Snow Park at Alpine Hills - Tentative opening date is December 27.
    • Nicholas Conservatory
      • All Aglow - Open
      • Sinnissippi Station - Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Open from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., December 26 - 30. Open 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., January 2 - 5.
  • Burpee Museum of Natural History - Closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Open on New Year’s Eve.
  • Discovery Center Museum - Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
  • Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens - Closed from December 23 - January 2.
  • Anderson Japanese Gardens - Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

