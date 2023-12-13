Sinnissippi Centers appoint new president, CEO

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The behavioral healthcare agency announces its president, CEO appointee.

Stacie Kemp, MSW, LCSW, is named Sinnissippi Centers’ president and CEO.

Kemp’s career with behavioral health and social service nonprofits spans 25 years. Early in her career, she was a clinician at Sinnissippi Centers’ Mount Carroll office. Kemp rejoined the agency in 2015 as vice president and chief clinical officer. Since September 2023, she has acted as Sinnissippi’s interim president and CEO.

Kemp stays active in her community through the Girl Scouts and as a former board member of the Dixon Family YMCA.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Knox College and a master of social work degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

Following a nationwide search, Sinnissippi’s board of directors is pleased to announce that the best and most qualified candidate to become the agency’s next president & CEO was already on board and effectively leading the organization. We are confident that under Stacie’s continued leadership, Sinnissippi’s trajectory of excellence will continue to mark the agency as a behavioral health resource of choice for many thousands of individuals and families throughout the area.

