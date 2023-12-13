Sinnissippi Centers appoint new president, CEO

Stacie Kemp
Stacie Kemp(Sinnissippi Centers)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The behavioral healthcare agency announces its president, CEO appointee.

Stacie Kemp, MSW, LCSW, is named Sinnissippi Centers’ president and CEO.

Kemp’s career with behavioral health and social service nonprofits spans 25 years. Early in her career, she was a clinician at Sinnissippi Centers’ Mount Carroll office. Kemp rejoined the agency in 2015 as vice president and chief clinical officer. Since September 2023, she has acted as Sinnissippi’s interim president and CEO.

Kemp stays active in her community through the Girl Scouts and as a former board member of the Dixon Family YMCA.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Knox College and a master of social work degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Brissa Romero, 17, was last seen Dec. 4 in Carpentersville, Ill.
Body pulled from Chicago area pond amid search for missing teen Brissa Romero
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Fentanyl pills
Janesville man in custody after counterfeit pills seized
The Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to take steps now to help them file their...
Get ready to file in 2024: What’s new and what to consider

Latest News

S. Hoisington Road fire
Winnebago house goes up in flames Wednesday morning
Plenty of Sunshine
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast--12/13/23
Gifting hope to residents of the stateline during a time of the year that can be difficult for...
Non-profits gather for 16th annual Gifts of Hope event
Gifting hope to residents of the stateline during a time of the year that can be difficult for...
Non-profits gather for 16th annual Gifts of Hope event