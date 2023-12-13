Rockford University to launch women’s flag football program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With women’s flag football becoming an Olympic sport in 2028 and potentially becoming an IHSA-sanctioned sport this month, Rockford University is getting in on the fast-growing sport.

According to a release, RU will become the first college in Illinois to offer a women’s flag football program.

“We want to get in at the ground floor, and we are thrilled to be the first college in the state of Illinois who has a competitive women’s flag football program,” Rockford Athletic Director Jason Mulligan said. “The response has been met with overwhelming approval, and Rockford University will become a leader with its flagship program.”

The NCAA has not sanctioned women’s flag football as a competitive sport, meaning RU’s team will begin as a club on campus. The 7-on-7 team does not have a start date at this time.

