Rockford Rescue Mission to host 59th annual Christmas banquet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Anyone in need of a delicious Christmas meal is invited to spend the upcoming holiday the Rockford Rescue Mission.

The 59th annual Christmas banquet opens at noon Friday, Dec. 22 at 715 W. State St., Rockford.

In years past, guests have enjoyed the community setting filled with festive music, good company and a free hot meal.

The Mission will also serve a regular dinner between 11:30 a.m. and noon on Christmas day.

Those interested in volunteering for the event can submit an online application, email volunteer@rockfordrescuemission.org for more information or reach out by calling 815-965-5332, ext. 151.

