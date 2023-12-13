Rockford man sentenced in 2018 murder of Jennifer Lewis

Prison bars
Prison bars(piqsels)
By Meghan Schobinger and Kayleigh Randle
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man convicted of murder in 2021 receives sentencing Tuesday.

Frederick Thomas, 38, received 55 years in prison along with mandatory release stipulations and a $5,000 fine for the 2018 murder of 36-year-old Jennifer Lewis.

Lewis was found unresponsive the morning of Sept. 11, 2018 in the 900 block of 10th Avenue in Rockford.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

