Rockford man faces charges of aggravated sexual abuse

By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is in the Winnebago County jail and charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Adrian Ryder, 24, was arrested Dec. 12 following two months of investigation.

In October, the Rockford Police Department was contacted to investigate a report of sexual abuse to a juvenile. The department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit turned the evidence over to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. The office later authorized the charges against Ryder.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or any incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

Editor’s note: A previous version listed the alleged victim as being younger than 5. That has been corrected to identify the person as older than 5.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.
Lottery ticket worth $44 million expires without anyone claiming the prize
Assault weapons ban
Supreme Court leaves Illinois assault weapons ban in place
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

Latest News

Father of accused Highland Park shooter released from jail
Father of accused Highland Park shooter released from jail
Grand Victorian community spreads holiday cheer with carols
Grand Victorian community spreads holiday cheer with carols
Grand Victorian community spreads holiday cheer with carols
Assisted living community spreads holiday cheer
Rockford recognized as a dementia friendly community
Rockford recognized as a dementia friendly community
Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Tomorrow
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--12/15/23