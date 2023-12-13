Rockford man faces charges of aggravated sexual abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is in the Winnebago County jail and charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Adrian Ryder, 24, was arrested Dec. 12 following two months of investigation.

In October, the Rockford Police Department was contacted to investigate a report of sexual abuse to a juvenile. The department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit turned the evidence over to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. The office later authorized the charges against Ryder.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or any incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

Editor’s note: A previous version listed the alleged victim as being younger than 5. That has been corrected to identify the person as older than 5.

