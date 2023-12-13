Rockford man faces charges of aggravated sexual abuse to a child

Arrest made
Arrest made(MGN)
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Adrian Ryder, 24, was arrested and charged with three counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse to a child.

A warrant for Ryder’s arrest was released on Tuesday, Dec. 12, Ryder was taken into custody and is currently being held in jail.

In October, The Rockford Police Department was contacted to investigate a report of sexual abuse to a child under age five. The Sensitive Crimes Unit continued the investigation and had Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office review the case. The office later authorized the charges against Ryder.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or any incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

