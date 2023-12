Restaurants with holiday hours in the stateline

(WIFR) - Everyone needs to eat, especially on the holidays. Here is a list of restaurants in the stateline with holiday hours.

Tavern on Clark - Open on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Franchesco’s - Closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Green Fire - Closes on Christmas Eve at 9 p.m., closed on Christmas, open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Beef-A-Roo - Open on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas, open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Lucy’s #7 - Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas, open on New Year’s Eve, open on New Year’s Day.

Prairie Street Brewing - Closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day, open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Jessica’s - Closes on Christmas Eve at 2 p.m., closed on Christmas, closes on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at 7 p.m.

This Is It Eatery - Closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Dos Amigos - Closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Hairy Cow - Closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day, open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Boone County Family Restaurant - Closed on Christmas. Open on Christmas Eve.

The Junktion Eating Place - Closes on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m., closed on Christmas, open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Machine Shed - Closed on Christmas Eve at 2 p.m., closed on Christmas, open on New Year’s Eve, closed on New Year’s Day.

Denny’s - Open depending on staffing