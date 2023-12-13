Non-profits gather for 16th annual Gifts of Hope event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gifting hope to residents of the stateline during a time of the year that can be difficult for those struggling with their behavioral health.

Non-profits focusing on mental health join forces over the holidays for the “Gifts of Hope” event. NAMI, Stepping Stones of Rockford, Rosecrance are among the groups working to host the 16th annual event.

“Especially during the holiday season which can in itself be isolating, just giving them a little bit of ‘someone’s always listening’ type of thing,” said NAMI Northern Illinois executive director Danielle Angileri. “We end up putting a bunch of gifts together for people in the hospital, in residential care or using crisis services or drop-in services during the holiday season that live with a mental illness.”

Amy Otts is a client at stepping stones in Rockford, also serving on the client advisory council. She is volunteering her time to help pack 500 gift bags for stateline residents who struggle with mental illness.

“There’s cards that say, ‘you are not alone’. The bands that we are going to be putting in the bags say, ‘you are not alone’. We want them to remember we are with them, and we are part of it as well,” Otts said.

In addition to packing bags with Christmas cards, winter hats and snacks, NAMI is also collecting winter ware, hygeine products and small gift donations. Items will be distributed to stateline mental health organizations.

