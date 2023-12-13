Non-profits gather for 16th annual Gifts of Hope event

Gifting hope to residents of the stateline during a time of the year that can be difficult for those struggling with their behavioral health.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gifting hope to residents of the stateline during a time of the year that can be difficult for those struggling with their behavioral health.

Non-profits focusing on mental health join forces over the holidays for the “Gifts of Hope” event. NAMI, Stepping Stones of Rockford, Rosecrance are among the groups working to host the 16th annual event.

“Especially during the holiday season which can in itself be isolating, just giving them a little bit of ‘someone’s always listening’ type of thing,” said NAMI Northern Illinois executive director Danielle Angileri. “We end up putting a bunch of gifts together for people in the hospital, in residential care or using crisis services or drop-in services during the holiday season that live with a mental illness.”

Amy Otts is a client at stepping stones in Rockford, also serving on the client advisory council. She is volunteering her time to help pack 500 gift bags for stateline residents who struggle with mental illness.

“There’s cards that say, ‘you are not alone’. The bands that we are going to be putting in the bags say, ‘you are not alone’. We want them to remember we are with them, and we are part of it as well,” Otts said.

In addition to packing bags with Christmas cards, winter hats and snacks, NAMI is also collecting winter ware, hygeine products and small gift donations. Items will be distributed to stateline mental health organizations.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
No charges for Winnebago County woman in fatal stabbing case
No charges for Winnebago County woman in fatal stabbing case
Brissa Romero, 17, was last seen Dec. 4 in Carpentersville, Ill.
Body pulled from Chicago area pond amid search for missing teen Brissa Romero
Funeral arrangements announced for South Beloit firefighter
Funeral arrangements announced for South Beloit firefighter
Fentanyl pills
Janesville man in custody after counterfeit pills seized

Latest News

Gifting hope to residents of the stateline during a time of the year that can be difficult for...
Stateline mental health orgs. host 16th “Gifts of Hope” event
A change in leadership is headed to The Discovery Center as the long-time executive director...
Key member of Discovery Center reflects on 43 years of playful learning
A change in leadership is headed to The Discovery Center as the long-time executive director...
Discovery Center executive director retires after 43 years
Santa needs help keeping the spirit of Christmas alive
Santa needs help keeping the spirit of Christmas alive