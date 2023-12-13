Key member of Discovery Center reflects on 43 years of playful learning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Discovery Center will soon see a change in leadership as the long-time executive director announces her retirement.

For 43 years, executive director Sarah Wolf has paved the way for playful learning, educating youth through interactive education. More than 6.5 million families have passed through the Discovery Center doors, each touched by the legacy Wolf leaves behind. Leaving at the end of January, she says she spent her career doing what she loves.

“Just watching how families engage with their children, the excitement of children skipping up the walk to get into the Discovery Center, just the joy of learning expressed on both adult and children’s faces,” Wolf says.

The museum was founded by a partnership between the Junior League of Rockford and the Rockford Area Arts council in 1981. Sarah held a position on the board of each organization, earning her the title of Discovery Center founder. What began as low budget exhibits in an old post office, quickly grew to fulfill the center’s goal of creating an exciting place for children to learn. Marketing director Ann Marie Walker says Sarah “lives and breathes the mission of the discovery center.”

“Children can discover, can experiment, can try on adult roles, and kind of learn at their own pace so this whole notion of informal education,” Walker says. “Sarah’s done a great job of providing a lot of those opportunities here.

Taking on the search for a new executive director, the museum hopes to inspire new ideas while honoring Wolf’s legacy. Wolf says to walk in her shoes, a person must have a strong interest in the community and love the job as much as she has. She hopes the new hire will “expand the role as a leader in playful learning.”

“If you’re lucky enough to find a career doing something that you love, that’s one thing. It’s okay to start small. You just have to have a dream―and just go with it.”

Many consider Sarah Wolf as a key part of achieving national recognition for The Discovery Center. One notable accomplishment is her dedication to giving everyone the opportunity to learn and play. Wolf established Fun for Everyone events to welcome children with disabilities and their families to enjoy the fun of the museum.

