Keeping shoppers and stores safe during the holidays.

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - More businesses see an uptake in crime during the holiday season which is why law enforcement recommends a high police presence at shopping centers.

DeKalb Police Chief, David Byrd says, “High visibility is a deterrent. When criminals are in the area to actually prevent them from committing crimes, so we hope that serves as a deterrent to see police officers driving through different retail shops.”

According to a 2022 United States of Commerce survey, 53% of businesses said instances of shoplifting increased during the holiday season. Chief Byrd says more theft increases during the holidays because of more opportunities for thieves to go unnoticed in overcrowded places. He says it’s important when out shopping to have a buddy system.

“Shop with a sister or a brother or a mom and that way you have more than one set of eyes kind of keeping alert, looking around and being diligent for bad actors.”

A few tips to keep yourself safe:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Keep packages in cars out of sight.

Don’t leave packages unattended like in a food court.

If you see something suspicious report it to your local law enforcement.

It’s also important for employees to be vigilant of customers but Byrd encourages if an employee or customer sees something suspicious to not make conflict but to report it immediately and let law enforcement handle it. Byrd says if we work together as a community, we can decrease the criminal activity.

“The consumers are vigilant, and the retail shops and the employees of those shops are vigilant and then when law enforcement is present, you have at least three factors all working together. I think we can reduce the criminal elements during the Christmas holiday.”

