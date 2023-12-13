Caravel Autism Health debuts redesigned clinic in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Caravel Autism Health redesigned therapy clinic debuts for young children with autism in the Rockford area.

The grand re-opening is Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6565 E. State Street in Rockford. The new center offers a full range of services including evaluation, diagnosis, customized treatment and family counseling.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 36 children lives with autism. Caravel Autism Health concentrates its efforts in communities that need access to high-quality services.

Therapy clinic patients will find designated learning spaces where kids can learn new skills through the motor skills and school ready rooms. Specialized equipment to better motor skills and a simulated classroom environment will introduce children to something new in a safe environment.

For more information on the clinic visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.