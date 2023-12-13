Caravel Autism Health debuts redesigned clinic in Rockford

Autism ribbon
Autism ribbon(KTTC)
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Caravel Autism Health redesigned therapy clinic debuts for young children with autism in the Rockford area.

The grand re-opening is Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6565 E. State Street in Rockford. The new center offers a full range of services including evaluation, diagnosis, customized treatment and family counseling.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 36 children lives with autism. Caravel Autism Health concentrates its efforts in communities that need access to high-quality services.

Therapy clinic patients will find designated learning spaces where kids can learn new skills through the motor skills and school ready rooms. Specialized equipment to better motor skills and a simulated classroom environment will introduce children to something new in a safe environment.

For more information on the clinic visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Brissa Romero, 17, was last seen Dec. 4 in Carpentersville, Ill.
Body pulled from Chicago area pond identified as missing teen Brissa Romero
Crews say it took more than four and a half hours to completely extinguish the blaze Wednesday..
Winnebago farmhouse deemed total loss after fire Wednesday
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Fentanyl pills
Janesville man in custody after counterfeit pills seized

Latest News

All Aglow at Nicholas Conservatory
Activities in the stateline with holiday hours
Be smart with your money in 2024
What could interest rates look like in 2024?
Keeping shoppers and stores safe during the holidays..
Keeping shoppers and stores safe during the holidays
Be smart with your money in 2024
What could interest rates look like in 2024?