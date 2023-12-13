Brothers Nick and Joe Fehrle, numerous stateline natives gear up for DIII Football National Championship

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Teams across sports and different levels are described as family, but for North Central football, some team members are actual family.

Joe Fehrle is a Tight Ends Coach and Strength Coordinator for North Central while his younger brother, Nick, is a junior on the team and is in his first year as a starter on the offensive line with the Cardinals. The Fehrle brothers both came to North Central after playing at Boylan.

“It makes it even better,” Joe said. “To see him playing this year, starting the first year, he’s really enjoying it and playing well, it just makes it that much more special.”

“I can’t even put it into words,” Nick said. “Because he’s the guy who got me into football.”

Along with the Fehrle brothers, the team features nine stateline players on this years team, including:

-Bobby Behmer (Junior, Lutheran, TE)

-Daniel Dominguez (Sophomore, Oregon, K)

-Nick Fehrle (Junior, Boylan, OL)

-Briaun Green (Freshman, Pecatonica, DL)

-James Hart (Senior, Rochelle, DL)

-Gunar Lobdell (Freshman, Lena-Winslow, LB)

-Rahmareon Roby (Sophomore, Lena-Winslow, DB)

-Eddie Valdes (Freshman, Harlem, OL)

-Matthew Warkins (Freshman, Dixon, OL)

“I’ve made a real good relationship with all the guys from the Rockford area and it’s a blessing that we’re all here, it’s like a home away from home a little bit,” Nick said.

Along with the game itself, North Central is looking for their 30th-consecutive win after a 15-0, National Title season in 2022 and a 14-0 record this year. The Cardinals will look to take home the title at 6 p.m. CST on Friday, December 15 in Salem, Virginia as the Cardinals are set to face 13-1 Cortland from New York. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

