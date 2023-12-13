Activities in the stateline with holiday hours

All Aglow at Nicholas Conservatory
All Aglow at Nicholas Conservatory(WIFR)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - Looking to get out of the house and get away from the Christmas movies? Here is a list of activities in the stateline to keep you entertained.

  • Movie Theaters - All movie theaters are open for the holidays. Be sure to check the theaters’ showtimes beforehand because the holidays are very popular for moviegoers.
  • Rockford Casino - Open all day, every day
  • Rockford Park District
    • Carlson Ice Arena - Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas, open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, closed on New Year’s Day.
    • Sapora Play World - Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas, open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, closed on New Year’s Day.
    • UW Health Sports Factory - Closed from December 18 - January 1.
      • New Year’s Eve Day Volleyball Smash Tournament on December 31 is still happening.
      • Pickleball fundraiser for Rockford Park District Help Me Play from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., January 1 is still happening.
    • Mercyhealth Sportscore Two - Indoor Sports Center - Closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas and December 26. Also closed from December 31 - January 2.
      • The Stateline Fury Girls Fastpitch Softball Tournament on January 2 will still happen.
    • Snow Park at Alpine Hills - Tentative opening date is December 27.
    • Nicholas Conservatory
      • All Aglow - Open
      • Sinnissippi Station - Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Open from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., December 26 - 30. Open 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., January 2 - 5.
  • Burpee Museum of Natural History - Closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Open on New Year’s Eve.
  • Discovery Center Museum - Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
  • Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens - Closed from December 23 - January 2.
  • Anderson Japanese Gardens - Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Brissa Romero, 17, was last seen Dec. 4 in Carpentersville, Ill.
Body pulled from Chicago area pond identified as missing teen Brissa Romero
Crews say it took more than four and a half hours to completely extinguish the blaze Wednesday..
Winnebago farmhouse deemed total loss after fire Wednesday
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Fentanyl pills
Janesville man in custody after counterfeit pills seized

Latest News

Be smart with your money in 2024
What could interest rates look like in 2024?
Keeping shoppers and stores safe during the holidays..
Keeping shoppers and stores safe during the holidays
Be smart with your money in 2024
What could interest rates look like in 2024?
Autism ribbon
Caravel Autism Health debuts redesigned clinic in Rockford