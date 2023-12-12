Sunshine to dominate Tuesday as seasonable temperatures continue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a gray and gloomy weekend, Monday’s sunshine was a sight for sore eyes. The sun also helped us greatly in the temperature department, allowing us to thaw out a bit following Sunday’s 33° high temperature, which, believe it or not, was the coldest of the month thus far.

While Tuesday’s temperatures won’t be balmy, thanks to northwesterly winds, they’re hardly to be cold either. With a second straight day of wall-to-wall sunshine expected, temperatures are to end up in similar territory as Monday, with a high temperature of 36° currently in the forecast.

Despite sunshine, northwesterly winds will make Tuesday's temperature rise a struggle. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will gather Tuesday night and linger into early Wednesday, but sunshine’s due back by midday, and with winds pivoting to the southwest over time, temperatures will take another modest jump, likely reaching 39° by day’s end.

Clouds are to increase once again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Early clouds Wednesday will quickly give way to sunshine. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday’s the day we see a far more substantial jump in temperatures, as we’ll see sunshine from start to finish to go along with an increasingly gusty southwesterly wind. As a result, temperatures will easily make their way well into the 40s.

Sunshine will dominate Thursday, with southwesterly winds sending temperatures soaring in the 40s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That won’t be the only warm day of the week by any stretch of the imagination! In fact, temperatures may even flirt with 50° Friday before cooling back into the middle 40s for the weekend.

All signs point toward milder conditions being a prevailing theme leading all the way up into Christmas. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center places the Midwest at the epicenter of unseasonable warmth in the December 17-21 and December 18-25 windows, with below normal precipitation also appearing to be a good bet.

All signs continue to point to warm conditions sticking around at least through Christmas, with below normal precipitation likely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Such an outlook is not a favorable one for those holding out hope for a White Christmas. Given our extensive analysis of longer-range model outlooks, the chances of us having an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Morning have taken another hit.

The chances of the Stateline seeing a White Christmas are dwindling by the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What that said, there’s still time for things to change, and it wouldn’t be the first time a plot twist of this magnitude has occurred. The above forecast simply represents our best approximation given all we know now. We’ll continue to monitor this daily, and updates are surely forthcoming.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.