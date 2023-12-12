See what’s inside the 2023 Daytime Emmy gift bag

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Daytime Emmys will kick off this Friday on CBS and while watching celebrities walk the red carpet and receive awards is fun, many outsiders still wonder: what’s in the gift bag?

Tabatha Starcher with the Emmys says every year the gift giveaways are amazing and provided by great sponsors. This year is extra special however because it’s celebrating 50 years. Some gifts include wine, a suitcase, a basket ball, toys for kids and so much more including some special tickets from a famous group.

