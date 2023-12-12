Renovations, new name unveiled at west side Boys & Girls Club of Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An organization that helps Rockford-area youth receives a more than $2.2 million upgrade to one of its locations.

The Boys & Girls Club of Rockford unveiled the HVAC renovations by ComEd Wednesday, available through a community effort in energy efficiency.

Renovations began in March 2023 to improve heating and add central cooling throughout the facility built in 1958.

The Kilburn Avenue Club has also adopted a new name, the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford – Stenstrom Unit, recognizing Bobby and Melissa Stenstrom and their commitment to serving the youth of Rockford.

“We are committed to the youth in our community as the future of our region and made an investment to increase the opportunities for all kids,” the couple shared. “And what is opportunity but a set of circumstances that make it possible to do anything.”

