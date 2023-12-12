New Illinois initiative launches to help empower women

A new initiative is launching statewide to help woman’s financial wholeness.
By Brea Walters
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A new initiative is launching statewide to help woman’s financial wholeness.

The program is called We Thrive, and it is focused on building financial health, freedom and resilience for all women in Illinois.

The initiative led by Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, focuses on helping woman’s financial wholeness. As both a woman leader and chair of the Illinois Council on Women and Girls, Lt. Governor Stratton understands women play a huge part in the state’s financial success.

“A key component for women’s financial well-being is fair and equal pay. The Illinois Department of Labor works to ensure pay equity through enforcement of the state’s Equal Pay Act,” says Jane Flanagan Illinois Department of Labor Director. “IDOL is also working with community partners across the state to empower women through outreach and education programs.”

Systemic barriers continue to prevent women from engaging in the economy. We Thrive will be a big step towards financially empowering women across Illinois.

We Thrive kicks off with a roundtable discussion with women leaders hosted by Stratton to discuss both the obstacles to and opportunities for Illinois’ women as a part of the economy. Stratton will also host We Chats, listening sessions to engage women from diverse backgrounds in every corner of the state.

The goal of We Thrive is to interrupt a cycle that undercuts women and devalues their efforts to succeed. The initiative will serve as a bridge for women to better prepare for the key financial decisions they make throughout their lifetimes.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
No charges for Winnebago County woman in fatal stabbing case
No charges for Winnebago County woman in fatal stabbing case
Funeral arrangements announced for South Beloit firefighter
Funeral arrangements announced for South Beloit firefighter
Fentanyl pills
Janesville man in custody after counterfeit pills seized
The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association released its yearly All-State teams for...
Nine stateline seniors named to 2024 IHSFCA Shrine Bowl rosters

Latest News

A change in leadership is headed to The Discovery Center as the long-time executive director...
Key member of Discovery Center reflects on 43 years of playful learning
A change in leadership is headed to The Discovery Center as the long-time executive director...
Discovery Center executive director retires after 43 years
Santa needs help keeping the spirit of Christmas alive
Santa needs help keeping the spirit of Christmas alive
Daytime Emmys development coordinator shows off the gifts available at this years Daytime Emmys.
Daytime Emmy gift options for attendees