New Illinois initiative launches to help empower women

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A new initiative is launching statewide to help woman’s financial wholeness.

The program is called We Thrive , and it is focused on building financial health, freedom and resilience for all women in Illinois.

The initiative led by Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, focuses on helping woman’s financial wholeness. As both a woman leader and chair of the Illinois Council on Women and Girls, Lt. Governor Stratton understands women play a huge part in the state’s financial success.

“A key component for women’s financial well-being is fair and equal pay. The Illinois Department of Labor works to ensure pay equity through enforcement of the state’s Equal Pay Act,” says Jane Flanagan Illinois Department of Labor Director. “IDOL is also working with community partners across the state to empower women through outreach and education programs.”

Systemic barriers continue to prevent women from engaging in the economy. We Thrive will be a big step towards financially empowering women across Illinois.

We Thrive kicks off with a roundtable discussion with women leaders hosted by Stratton to discuss both the obstacles to and opportunities for Illinois’ women as a part of the economy. Stratton will also host We Chats, listening sessions to engage women from diverse backgrounds in every corner of the state.

The goal of We Thrive is to interrupt a cycle that undercuts women and devalues their efforts to succeed. The initiative will serve as a bridge for women to better prepare for the key financial decisions they make throughout their lifetimes.

In my role as a woman leader, I’m focused on how we can uplift each other’s voices to build the pathways to thrive.



Follow along as we launch a new initiative to foster women’s financial wellbeing and economic empowerment. When women thrive, we all thrive! #WeThrive pic.twitter.com/g7SLGOEWgm — Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton (@LtGovStratton) December 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.