Janesville man in custody after counterfeit pills seized

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A 25-year-old Janesville resident is behind bars Monday after investigators seized more than 4,000 counterfeit prescription pills which police say contain Fentanyl.

Cedric Sanders was arrested on a probation hold Dec. 11 and lodged at the Rock County jail after two search warrants were executed―one in the 1400 block of Starling Lane and the other in the 3300 block of Spruce Street, both in Janesville.

Along with thousands of fake prescription pills, Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) recovered at least a pound of cannabis, nearly $13,000 in cash and four firearms between both searches.

Sanders does not currently face drug or gun charges, but police say that may change as the investigation is ongoing.

