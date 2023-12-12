Heartwarming decision: Officer adopts 4-week-old kitten after finding it in dumpster

North Charleston Police Officer Dontavis Jones adopted a kitten he found inside a dumpster. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A police officer in South Carolina has a new feline friend.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, one of their officers recently made a surprising find while off-duty.

Officer Dontavis Jones found a 4-week-old kitten in an area dumpster.

The department said he took the kitty to the Charleston Animal Society for a health check.

After the feline received an all-clear, Jones made a “heartwarming decision” to adopt the little one, the animal shelter said.

Jones shared that he named his new family member Tabby Rashard Jones.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
No charges for Winnebago County woman in fatal stabbing case
No charges for Winnebago County woman in fatal stabbing case
Funeral arrangements announced for South Beloit firefighter
Funeral arrangements announced for South Beloit firefighter
Fentanyl pills
Janesville man in custody after counterfeit pills seized
The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association released its yearly All-State teams for...
Nine stateline seniors named to 2024 IHSFCA Shrine Bowl rosters

Latest News

x
$312K grant open to Illinois organizations for suicide prevention
A Gainesville High School baseball player has died weeks after being seriously injured in a...
High school baseball player dies after being accidentally hit in head by bat
Israeli soldiers take positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Monday, Dec....
Israel and US show sharp divisions over mounting casualties and future of war against Hamas
Kate Micucci arrives at the premiere of "Lucy and Desi" on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the...
‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress Kate Micucci reveals lung cancer diagnosis
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
LIVE: Biden, Zelenskyy hold joint news conference as Ukrainian president visits Capitol Hill, White House