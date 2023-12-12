Discovery Center Museum executive director announces retirement after more than four decades

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been 43 years since the first-ever Discovery Center Museum executive director took the helm. Sarah Wolf helped found the museum, and she’s been serving in the role since the 1980s.

Wolf will be retiring at the end of January of 2024, the Discovery Center Museum announced Tuesday .

“Sarah has been an outstanding leader and a tireless advocate for informal education and the importance of play in the Rockford Region,” said James DiVerde, Chair of Discovery Center’s Board of Directors. “For more than 40 years, her vision and dedication to providing educational opportunities for children has touched the lives of countless people and transformed Discovery Center from an improbable endeavor into a nationally recognized museum beloved by children, parents, grandparents, and educators.”

Under Wolf’s direction, the museum has become a nationally ranked children’s museum, named by publications including “USA Today”, “Forbes”, “Child Magazine” and more.

Wolf, a Belleville, Illinois native said of her time in the role, “It has been my privilege and pleasure to work with so many dedicated and skilled board members, staff, and volunteers over the years. I am proud of all we accomplished together.”

No successor has been named to fill the executive director position.

