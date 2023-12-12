Belvidere Police: ‘Sixteen government agencies helped with Biden visit’

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - It takes a village to protect the highest-profile guest the Stateline has seen. Some local law enforcement says they had to cut their vacation short to fulfill their duty to protect and serve.

According to Belvidere Chief of Police Shane Woody, 16 different law enforcement agencies were on hand when President Joe Biden landed on Air Force One in Rockford, making his way to the Stellantis assembly plant in Belvidere shortly after.

Chief Woody says he was contacted three days before Biden’s trip to the City of Murals, through a meeting with secret service members.

“I think we were too busy, initially, to really let that set in. We just wanted to make sure we knew what we needed to do, had the personnel to do it, and then put those things into motion,” Woody said.

16 different agencies were involved in Bidens visit, including Illinois State Police and multiple stateline fire and police departments.

“It was surprising. It was going to be a neat experience. Obviously, it’s not every day you get to work with the secret service,” said Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle. “Everything had to be secured and ready from the airport to Belvidere. Our ambulance got to be the President’s ambulance in the motorcade. We had to do a lot in a little time.”

Fire Chief Schadle says when preparing for Bidens visit, his department focused on Emergency rescue and response plans. His team also provided three paramedics on scene at all times.

