$312K grant open to Illinois organizations for suicide prevention

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is now accepting applications from Illinois organizations looking to improve how they help at-risk youth facing mental health challenges.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2024 with recipients announced in March.

“Many young people across Illinois are facing unprecedented challenges affecting their mental health and wellness,” Dr. Sameer Vohra said, director of IDPH. “Our current mental health crisis makes it critical for professionals to receive necessary training to spot warning signs and reduce the risk of suicide. We urge eligible organizations across Illinois to submit applications to provide this important suicide prevention training.”

The grant will support programs that help staff identify, assess and assist youth who may be at risk for suicide. Employees will learn how to assess and measure suicide risk, mental health first aid and gatekeeper training.

Training is part of the ongoing effort to meet the goals of the Illinois Suicide Prevention Strategic Plan 2020 to reducing suicide across the state.

Applicants can get more information and apply online at CSFA (illinois.gov).

