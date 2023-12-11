Sunny start to the week for the stateline

STATELINE. (WIFR) - Clouds have managed to hang around through the afternoon and into the evening hours. Models suggested yesterday that they would have been long gone by this afternoon. With this in mind I still believe a pocket of drier air is on it’s way clearing out our clouds overnight. Lows are in the lower 20s.

Monday the sun finally returns but our heat doesn’t. Highs are in the upper 30s.

Monday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday a fair weather cloud or two make their way into the sky but we will still be quite sunny. Highs are in the mid-30s.

Tuesday night will be the chilliest. Winds will be from the northwest from 10 to 15 mph, dropping our lows to below 20 degrees.

Sunshine remains Wednesday and Thursday, then high pressure enters the region bumping temperatures to the middle and even upper 40s Friday through Sunday.

