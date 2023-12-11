Sunny start to the week for the stateline

By DJ Baker
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATELINE. (WIFR) - Clouds have managed to hang around through the afternoon and into the evening hours. Models suggested yesterday that they would have been long gone by this afternoon. With this in mind I still believe a pocket of drier air is on it’s way clearing out our clouds overnight. Lows are in the lower 20s.

Tonight will be a little chilly as lows are in the lower 20s(DJ Baker)

Monday the sun finally returns but our heat doesn’t. Highs are in the upper 30s.

We have a real cookie of a forecast as we will see plenty of sunshine Monday(DJ Baker)

Monday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s.

Monday night will be even colder as we will have clear skies(DJ Baker)

Tuesday a fair weather cloud or two make their way into the sky but we will still be quite sunny. Highs are in the mid-30s.

We will be dry as can be this next week(DJ Baker)

Tuesday night will be the chilliest. Winds will be from the northwest from 10 to 15 mph, dropping our lows to below 20 degrees.

Sunshine remains Wednesday and Thursday, then high pressure enters the region bumping temperatures to the middle and even upper 40s Friday through Sunday.

High pressure returns Thursday brining warmer temperatures later in the week(DJ Baker)

