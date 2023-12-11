Grocery stores with holiday hours in the stateline

(WIFR) - Whether you’re trying to do some last-minute Christmas shopping or need to quickly grab a snack, you need to know what’s open in the area. Here’s a list of stores with shopping hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Grocery stores

  • ALDI
    • All locations closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day
    • Janesville, Beloit, Belvidere, Rockford, Machesney Park, Loves Park, Rochelle and Roscoe
      • Christmas Eve
        • Open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
      • New Year’s Eve
        • Open 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
    • Freeport and DeKalb
      • Christmas Eve
        • Open 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
      • New Year’s Eve
        • Open 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Costco
    • Loves Park
      • Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve
        • Open 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
      • Christmas and New Year’s Day
        • Closed
  • Meijer
    • All locations closed on Christmas
  • Sam’s Club
    • All locations
      • Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve
        • Closes at 6 p.m.
      • Christmas and New Year’s Day
        • Closed
  • Target
    • All locations
      • Christmas Eve
        • Open 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
      • Christmas
        • Closed
      • New Year’s Eve
        • 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
      • New Year’s Day
        • 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Walmart
    • All locations closed on Christmas
  • Woodman’s
    • All locations
      • Christmas Eve
        • Close at 5:45 p.m.
      • Christmas
        • Closed
        • Reopen 6 a.m. Dec 26
      • New Year’s Eve
        • Closes at 7:45 p.m.
      • New Year’s Day
        • Opens at 9 a.m.

Convenience stores and gas stations

  • Casey’s
    • All locations
      • Christmas Eve
        • Kitchen closes at 4 p.m.
        • Store closes at 6 p.m.
      • Christmas
        • Kitchen and store open at 10 a.m.
  • Walgreens
    • All locations are open for the holidays

