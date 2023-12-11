Grocery stores with holiday hours in the stateline
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Whether you’re trying to do some last-minute Christmas shopping or need to quickly grab a snack, you need to know what’s open in the area. Here’s a list of stores with shopping hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Grocery stores
- ALDI
- All locations closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day
- Janesville, Beloit, Belvidere, Rockford, Machesney Park, Loves Park, Rochelle and Roscoe
- Christmas Eve
- Open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve
- Open 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Christmas Eve
- Freeport and DeKalb
- Christmas Eve
- Open 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve
- Open 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Christmas Eve
- Costco
- Loves Park
- Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve
- Open 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Christmas and New Year’s Day
- Closed
- Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve
- Loves Park
- Meijer
- All locations closed on Christmas
- Sam’s Club
- All locations
- Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve
- Closes at 6 p.m.
- Christmas and New Year’s Day
- Closed
- Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve
- All locations
- Target
- All locations
- Christmas Eve
- Open 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Christmas
- Closed
- New Year’s Eve
- 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- New Year’s Day
- 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Christmas Eve
- All locations
- Walmart
- All locations closed on Christmas
- Woodman’s
- All locations
- Christmas Eve
- Close at 5:45 p.m.
- Christmas
- Closed
- Reopen 6 a.m. Dec 26
- New Year’s Eve
- Closes at 7:45 p.m.
- New Year’s Day
- Opens at 9 a.m.
- Christmas Eve
- All locations
Convenience stores and gas stations
- Casey’s
- All locations
- Christmas Eve
- Kitchen closes at 4 p.m.
- Store closes at 6 p.m.
- Christmas
- Kitchen and store open at 10 a.m.
- Christmas Eve
- All locations
- Walgreens
- All locations are open for the holidays
