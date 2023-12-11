No charges for Winnebago County woman in fatal stabbing case

Details of the investigation and charges are released Monday.
Details of the investigation and charges are released Monday.
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Results from the investigation of a fatal stabbing in Rockford are released Monday.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office determined no criminal charges will be filed against a woman involved in a June domestic battery call that ended in the death of 33-year-old Roger Pennie.

On June 23, 2023, police dispatched to a residence in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue in response to the call. According to Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley, Pennie, hit the woman multiple times and dragged her across a table by the hair.

Police reported the woman, who’s name has not been released, saw a knife on the table and stabbed Pennie once in the back.

During the investigation, detectives say they noticed the woman had a swollen and bruised eye along with bruising and scratches on other parts of her body. Court records show Pennie had a prior history of domestic battery involving the woman.

Illinois law says that a person is justified in the use of force when and to the extent that she reasonably believes that such conduct is necessary to defend herself or another against the imminent use of unlawful force.

J. Hanley, Winnebago County State’s Attorney

