No charges filed in fatal stabbing case

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Results from the investigation of a stabbing in Rockford are released Monday.

On June 23, 2023, Rockford police responded to a domestic battery call in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Roger Pennie, 33, hit the woman multiple times and dragged her across a table by the hair. The woman saw a knife on the table and stabbed Pennie once in the back with it.

During the investigation, detectives say they noticed the woman had a swollen and bruised eye along with bruising and scratches on other parts of her body. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Pennie had a prior history of domestic battery involving the woman.

Illinois law says that a person is justified in the use of force when and to the extent that she reasonably believes that such conduct is necessary to defend herself or another against the imminent use of unlawful force.

Rockford Police Department detectives conducted an investigation. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office determined that no criminal charges are warranted against the woman.

