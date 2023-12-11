NIU receives $2.5M grant for Visual Disabilities Program

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Visually impaired or blind people are able to manage the world around them, but it helps to have someone in their corner and Northern Illinois University in Dekalb has been awarded a $2.5M grant, by the U.S. Department of Education, that will hopefully do just that.

“Historically, there has been a very chronic shortage of blind teachers everywhere. In fact, there’s children all over the state of Illinois and the United States who are blind or visually impaired who do not have teachers,” said Stacy Kelly, NIU Visual Disabilities Program professor.

Experts warn, the current U.S. teacher shortage hits doubly hard on blind or visually impaired children. That’s why the 60 year running NIU program, Visual Disabilities, is available to anyone whose a full-time student and has a strong interest in helping those with visual impairments. The grant provided with the program will help future teachers cover tuition, fees and a $10k living stipend.

The program is 15-months long and teaches students different techniques like how to read brail, use a mobility cane and take part in low-vision simulations.

“It’s been such a good program that I honestly would have continued doing it even without the grant. It just makes it a lot more reassuring cause now you don’t have to take on that much more debt,” said Jared Zilic an NIU student. Zilic has finished his undergrad and is just finishing up his first semester with the program.

“You learn a lot of more practical ways you actually experience problems that come up when you can’t see, said Gretchen Ivers, an NIU student from North Dakota. Ivers lived in North Dakota and has experience with blind kids. She used to work for the university to help visually impaired students and that’s where her passion began.

“The mobility aspect. Knowing how to place your arm and stuff like that. You know how to make sure they don’t run into the door or trip over carpet when there’s a texture change,” said Nathaniel Metzinger from Kansas. Metzinger has a background in helping a student who is visually impaired. For five years, he worked a as a para- student who helped guide a teenager with cerebral palsy and visual disabilities.

Students and organizers say the most important result of the advanced instruction is inclusion. Training future educators to make sure all students can overcome obstacles created by being visually impaired.

“There’s a lot that comes with vision loss like there is stigma, there is people that will treat the blind differently. Like they will avoid them and that’s not something that we experience.”

Kelly says the school also uses an app that helps students get around campus safely. The app will vibrate and ding when its near and exit or staircase to alert the user. It will then audibly tell you how far you are from that exit or entrance.

Applications for the program are currently open. You must be a student at NIU with any bachelors degree, and you must have a strong passion for helping those with visual impairments to be eligible for the program.

