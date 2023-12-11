Nine stateline seniors named to 2024 IHSFCA Shrine Bowl rosters

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WIFR) - While nearly all stateline football players in the class of 2024 have seen their high school playing days end, a few athletes will get one more chance to represent their school.

On Monday, the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association announced their rosters for the 2024 Shrine Bowl, including nine athletes from the stateline. No stateline coaches will be on the sidelines for next year’s game.

RED TEAM

Shawn Squires, Du-Pec, C

Sami Odeh, Freeport, G

Javius Catlin, East, RB

Brennan Blaine, Amboy, TE

BLUE TEAM

Josh Harris, Byron, DL

Brock Metzger, Rochelle, LB

Owen Mulder, Forreston, LB

Jayden Downs, EPC, TE

Nico Bertolino, Belvidere North, WR

