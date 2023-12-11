Nine stateline seniors named to 2024 IHSFCA Shrine Bowl rosters

The 2024 game will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Illinois Wesleyan University
The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association released its yearly All-State teams for...
The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association released its yearly All-State teams for all eight classes.(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WIFR) - While nearly all stateline football players in the class of 2024 have seen their high school playing days end, a few athletes will get one more chance to represent their school.

On Monday, the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association announced their rosters for the 2024 Shrine Bowl, including nine athletes from the stateline. No stateline coaches will be on the sidelines for next year’s game.

RED TEAM

Shawn Squires, Du-Pec, C

Sami Odeh, Freeport, G

Javius Catlin, East, RB

Brennan Blaine, Amboy, TE

BLUE TEAM

Josh Harris, Byron, DL

Brock Metzger, Rochelle, LB

Owen Mulder, Forreston, LB

Jayden Downs, EPC, TE

Nico Bertolino, Belvidere North, WR

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans passed away Friday evening following her second battle...
Former Roscoe police chief has died after second cancer battle
Business is booming for a type of traveling restaurant, but when cooking equipment begins to...
Food truck owners expand to brick and mortar stores
Plane makes emergency landing at Chicago Rockford International Airport
Plane makes emergency landing at Chicago Rockford International Airport
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
Total knee replacement surgery is performed almost one million times a year and one...
Rockford orthopedic surgeon uses robot to perform knee surgery

Latest News

Icehogs host annual Teddy Bear Toss
Icehogs hosted the annual teddy bear toss
Boylan girls basketball look to continue their success
Boylan girls basketball look to continue their success
Auburn puts up a fight at Belvidere North; Braeden Brown drops 30
Auburn puts up a fight at Belvidere North; Braeden Brown drops 30
NUIC girls basketball Thursday
NUIC girls basketball matchups; Orangeville stays undefeated