Man charged in Fourth of July parade shooting plans to represent himself at trial

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - The man accused of killing seven people at a July Fourth parade in suburban Chicago last year fired his public defenders on Monday and said he plans to represent himself at trial, slated to start in February.

Robert Crimo III is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery for the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Dozens, including children, were injured.

Several times, Judge Victoria Rossetti asked if Crimo understood the possible penalties — including consecutive life sentences — if a jury finds him guilty. She suggested he reconsider.

Crimo — a 23-year-old man with straight dark hair past his shoulders, wearing a red jail uniform — answered that he understood.

The judge asked Crimo if he had any legal education, and he said he had once been an observer in court. In response to the judge’s questioning, Crimo said high school is the highest level of schooling he attained.

Rossetti explained that he would be responsible for all aspects of his defense, including filing motions, subpoenaing witnesses, and making opening and closing statements.

Crimo agreed.

“You will be representing yourself,” Rossetti finally said, before granting Crimo’s request to schedule his trial as quickly as possible.

Public defenders Greg Ticsay and Anton Trizna, who represented Crimo until Monday, declined to comment.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will be prosecuting the case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors have said Crimo admitted to the shooting when police arrested him following an hourslong search on July 4, 2022.

He is being held at Lake County Jail.

