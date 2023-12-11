Laundrie family denies knowledge of Gabby Petito’s murder in new court documents

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The parents of Brian Laundrie and their former attorney have filed a response to a motion denying they had outright knowledge of the fact that a murder had taken place.

The family of Gabby Petito is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in relation to her death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Petito’s remains were found at a national forest in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide. The FBI said before taking his own life, Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for his fiancée’s death.

Earlier this month, an amended motion filed by the parents of Gabby Petito revealed new details from the deposition. In it, Roberta and Chris Laundrie admitted that Brian called them in the aftermath of Gabby’s disappearance and told them “Gabby is gone” before asking for them to hire an attorney.

In the complaint, filed on Nov. 30, the Laundrie family admitted they received a call from Brian Laundrie in the immediate aftermath of Gabby’s disappearance.

Brian told his parents on Aug. 29, 2021, in what is described as a “frantic” phone call that Gabby was “gone” and he needed a lawyer.

That same day, the Laundries contacted Steven Bertolino. The documents also allege that Brian was using Gabby’s phone and pretending to be her in text messages to her family. Bertolino, in turn, contacted lawyers in Wyoming where Gabby’s body was eventually found.

In their response, the Laundries again confirmed the communication but denied all other allegations of knowledge of the crime.

After Laundrie family attorney Bertolino also noted that the statement issued as crews looked for the body of Gabby Petito was “not intended to reach Joseph Petito” specifically.

“...the purpose of the statement was to provide a public response to escalating pressure from Plaintiffs, law enforcement, the press, and the public who were all demanding that Defendants Christopher and Roberta Laundrie provide information,” reads the document.

You can read the full response below.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.