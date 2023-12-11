Largest Beloit food pantry breaks record for number of households served in a day

Caritas Community Resource Center
Caritas Community Resource Center
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) -A food pantry in Beloit set a new record for the number of homes they served in one day.

The executive director of Caritas Food Pantry and Community Resource Center Max Dodson said he noticed the increased need in the community over the years.

The 5,500 square foot facility has its own garden, food pantry and one stop shop that provides diapers, clothes and resources from agencies in the area.

“We served 103 households in one day in four hours and 15 minutes. We haven’t done that before. That’s a new record,” Dodson said.

Caritas Community Resource Center
Caritas Community Resource Center

Breaking records for needs, the largest food pantry in the city serves over 700 homes a month, touching homes past the Illinois border line. Dodson explained they went all the way West to Green County line east to the Walworth County line.

Thanks to partnerships in the community like Second Harvest Foodbank, they are able to meet the high demands.

“We anticipate spending $100,000 by the end of the year,” the executive director said. “Fortunately, we’ve got the money to do that, and we’ve also been able to find new sources both for donated food locally and grant resources.”

Throughout the years, the pantry expanded in order to invest in its community.

“It doesn’t just reflect the growing need. It also reflects our ability to access food and to provide,” Dodson said. “The key here is increasing the variety, the quality and the quantity of food that we’re able to provide.”

The executive director says he is grateful for the dedication of volunteers and staff.

“Volunteers come to programs like this because they want to give something back to the community,” he said.

The pantry also provides healthcare insurance programs and there is a SNAP benefits representative at the facility twice a month.

