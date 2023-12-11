Know before you go: Stateline-area grocery stores with holiday hours

Christmas Eve cookies and hot chocolate
Christmas Eve cookies and hot chocolate(Source: Pixabay)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - Whether you’re trying to do some last-minute Christmas shopping or need to quickly grab a snack, you need to know what’s open in the area. Here’s a list of stores with shopping hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

  • ALDI - All locations closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Open from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
  • Costco - Closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Open from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
  • Meijer - Closed on Christmas
  • Sam’s Club - Closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve
  • Target - Closed on Christmas. Close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
  • Walmart - All locations closed on Christmas
  • Woodman’s - Close at 5:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas. Open 6 a.m. December 26. Close at 7:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, open at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
  • Sullivan’s Foods - Close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Open from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Christmas.
  • Gray’s Foods - Closed on Christmas

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Brissa Romero, 17, was last seen Dec. 4 in Carpentersville, Ill.
Body pulled from Chicago area pond identified as missing teen Brissa Romero
Crews say it took more than four and a half hours to completely extinguish the blaze Wednesday..
Winnebago farmhouse deemed total loss after fire Wednesday
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Fentanyl pills
Janesville man in custody after counterfeit pills seized

Latest News

All Aglow at Nicholas Conservatory
Activities in the stateline with holiday hours
Be smart with your money in 2024
What could interest rates look like in 2024?
Keeping shoppers and stores safe during the holidays..
Keeping shoppers and stores safe during the holidays
Be smart with your money in 2024
What could interest rates look like in 2024?
Autism ribbon
Caravel Autism Health debuts redesigned clinic in Rockford