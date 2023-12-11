Know before you go: Stateline-area grocery stores with holiday hours

(WIFR) - Whether you’re trying to do some last-minute Christmas shopping or need to quickly grab a snack, you need to know what’s open in the area. Here’s a list of stores with shopping hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

ALDI - All locations closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Open from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Costco - Closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Open from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Meijer - Closed on Christmas

Sam’s Club - Closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

Target - Closed on Christmas. Close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Walmart - All locations closed on Christmas

Woodman’s - Close at 5:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas. Open 6 a.m. December 26. Close at 7:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, open at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Sullivan’s Foods - Close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Open from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Christmas.