Holiday travel uptick has Illinois law enforcement on high alert

Holiday Traffic
Holiday Traffic(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - ‘Tis the season for holiday travel. But more drivers on the road can mean more opportunities for tragedy.

While AAA projects 5.9 million Illinoisans will travel at least 50 miles during the year-end travel period, law enforcement will ramp up its zero tolerance for alcohol- and drug-impaired driving in an effort to keep the roads as safe as possible.

The sayings “Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI,” remind motorists to avoid possible financial burdens of more than $10,000 in fines, attorney fees and higher insurance rates that could last years. 

More importantly, safe driving reduces the risk of needless deaths or serious injury to others.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 13,000 people were killed in the U.S. in 2021, by motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver.

Though these fatalities are preventable, drivers must remember that driving impaired is potentially deadly and illegal behavior. This includes driving under the influence of medications, fatigue and stress, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs.

Travelers can better prepare to arrive safely at their destination by checking construction alerts on the Illinois Tollway at https://www.illinoistollway.com/media-center/construction-alerts.

