Grocery stores with holiday hours in the stateline

(WIFR) - Whether you’re trying to do some last-minute Christmas shopping or need to quickly grab a snack, you need to know what’s open in the area. Here’s a list of stores with shopping hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Grocery stores

ALDI All locations closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day Janesville, Beloit, Belvidere, Rockford, Machesney Park, Loves Park, Rochelle and Roscoe Christmas Eve Open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve Open 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Freeport and DeKalb Christmas Eve Open 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve Open 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Costco Loves Park Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve Open 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Christmas and New Year’s Day Closed

Meijer All locations closed on Christmas

Sam’s Club All locations Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve Closes at 6 p.m. Christmas and New Year’s Day Closed

Target All locations Christmas Eve Open 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Christmas Closed New Year’s Eve 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. New Year’s Day 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Walmart All locations closed on Christmas

Woodman’s All locations Christmas Eve Close at 5:45 p.m. Christmas Closed Reopen 6 a.m. Dec 26 New Year’s Eve Closes at 7:45 p.m. New Year’s Day Opens at 9 a.m.



Convenience stores and gas stations

Casey’s All locations Christmas Eve Kitchen closes at 4 p.m. Store closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Kitchen and store open at 10 a.m.

Walgreens All locations are open for the holidays



