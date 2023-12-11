Funeral arrangements announced for South Beloit firefighter

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Funeral arrangements for a 54-year-old South Beloit firefighter have been released.

According to an obituary for Anthony Cellitti, a Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the McCorkle Funeral Home, 767 North Blackhawk Blv., Rockton.

“We invite all those who knew and loved Anthony to join us as we celebrate his remarkable life and legacy,” the obituary reads.

Since Cellitti’s death on Dec. 2, fire departments across northern Illinois have poured out their hearts for both his family and co-workers at South Beloit fire station.

