Food truck owners expand to brick and mortar stores

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Business is booming for a type of traveling restaurant, but when cooking equipment begins to fail due cold weather, some companies seize the opportunity to expand their craft to a new home.

With events like food truck Tuesday, food trucks have exploded in popularity over the last few years.

“We could not keep up, we were selling out pretty much within hours. We only had so much bread and I know it sounds silly, bread and cheese and butter, but it’s a little bit more than that,” said Dustin DiBenedetto, co-owner of Cheezy’s Grilled Cheeses. “We knew there was a niche for something different in Rockford, which was a pretty neat thing to be able to bring the food truck on and show people something completely different that Rockford hasn’t seen before.”

As the year ticks on and weather gets colder, food trucks owners like Candy Cloud’s Alex Edwards are faced with a myriad of issues.

“The food truck was my only source of income, I had to make it work and for some people that’s the best route for them. If you have all these different avenues and you’re like ‘Ah, I can fall back on that,’ you’re probably not going to do as good as you could,” Edwards said.

DiBenedetto says their hard work is worth nothing, if it was not for the help of Rockfordians making his dream a reality, running his own brick and mortar restaurant.

“You gotta start somewhere, not everyone has $500,000 dollars to just grab a restaurant. Baby step it and do what we can,” DiBenedetto said. “Gratitude, man, I think we’re just very thankful, the community really made us Cheezy’s, really.”

Cheezy’s Grilled Cheeses opened its doors in November at BJ’s Place in Rockford after working in the food truck for two years. They say morale is high when it comes to expanding to a new location next year.

Candy Cloud recently expanded its business outside of the stateline, opening a second store in South Elgin on November 10.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.