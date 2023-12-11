Brown bear cubs make public debut at Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Guests to Brookfield Zoo, which is located near Chicago, get a holiday surprise that’s “un-bear-ably” cute.

Tim and Jess, 11-month-old Alaskan coastal brown bears, greeted the public Monday for the first time. The duo, orphaned in Anchorage, Alaska, arrived at the zoo in early November. They weighed 150 pounds each.

ADF&G officials safely retrieved the bears in Anchorage and contacted Brookfield Zoo about providing the brother and sister cubs with a permanent home (Brookfield Zoo)

Since moving into their forever home, the siblings work with animal care specialists at Brookfield Zoo and receive regular medical care.

They join Axhi, a 28-year-old brown bear, who came to the zoo in 1995 with his brother. The brother died last year.

Globally, the brown bear population is estimated around 200,000, with around 30,000 of them living in Alaska. Experts say mining, logging and hunting threaten the bears’ habitat and put the animals in conflict with humans.

