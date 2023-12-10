Sunny and seasonable weather return to the stateline

By DJ Baker
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A cold front will makes it’s way into the stateline tonight shifting our winds to be from the northwest. Cloud cover will remain leaving our lows in the upper 20s. Wind chills will be in the lower 20s.

A cold front will drop our temperatures to the upper 20s tonight
A cold front will drop our temperatures to the upper 20s tonight(DJ Baker)

Tomorrow clouds clear out by the afternoon leaving us with bright sunshine. The high will be much lower, as it will be in the mid-30s. Wind chills will keep us feeling like we are in the mid-20s.

Sunday clouds clear out by the afternoon leaving us with a sunny afternoon
Sunday clouds clear out by the afternoon leaving us with a sunny afternoon(DJ Baker)

Sunday night we remain cloudless allowing for temperatures to drop to the lower 20s, with a few areas in the upper teens.

Overnight Sunday will be cold with clear conditions
Overnight Sunday will be cold with clear conditions(DJ Baker)

Monday starts a trend of sunny and seasonable conditions. Highs are in the upper 30s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Monday our winds shift to be from the southwest which will warm us up slightly
Monday our winds shift to be from the southwest which will warm us up slightly(DJ Baker)

A upper level ridge, along with high pressure, bring warmer temperatures Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as highs will be close to 10 degrees above normal as they are in the middle 40s.

A ridge of high pressure will bring warmth back to the stateline towards the end of this week
A ridge of high pressure will bring warmth back to the stateline towards the end of this week(DJ Baker)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane makes emergency landing at Chicago Rockford International Airport
Plane makes emergency landing at Chicago Rockford International Airport
Two people shot in vehicle near downtown Rockford
Police responded around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
Juvenile suspect identified after 18-year-old shot in Belvidere
Now hiring
More than 100 jobs open through PCI hiring event in Rockford
Total knee replacement surgery is performed almost one million times a year and one...
Rockford orthopedic surgeon uses robot to perform knee surgery

Latest News

DJ Evening Forecast 12/9/23
Green screen
Green screens: Why weather people use them
Green screen
Green screens: Why weather people use them
Heavier rain, and perhaps some thunder, will be around come 1:00am.
Showers, few thunderstorms likely overnight, falling temperatures follow