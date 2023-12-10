Sunny and seasonable weather return to the stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A cold front will makes it’s way into the stateline tonight shifting our winds to be from the northwest. Cloud cover will remain leaving our lows in the upper 20s. Wind chills will be in the lower 20s.

A cold front will drop our temperatures to the upper 20s tonight (DJ Baker)

Tomorrow clouds clear out by the afternoon leaving us with bright sunshine. The high will be much lower, as it will be in the mid-30s. Wind chills will keep us feeling like we are in the mid-20s.

Sunday clouds clear out by the afternoon leaving us with a sunny afternoon (DJ Baker)

Sunday night we remain cloudless allowing for temperatures to drop to the lower 20s, with a few areas in the upper teens.

Overnight Sunday will be cold with clear conditions (DJ Baker)

Monday starts a trend of sunny and seasonable conditions. Highs are in the upper 30s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Monday our winds shift to be from the southwest which will warm us up slightly (DJ Baker)

A upper level ridge, along with high pressure, bring warmer temperatures Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as highs will be close to 10 degrees above normal as they are in the middle 40s.

A ridge of high pressure will bring warmth back to the stateline towards the end of this week (DJ Baker)

