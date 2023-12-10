Rockford community has breakfast with Santa for a good cause

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Also doubling as a fundraiser for NICU babies and their families, more than 120 people ate breakfast with Santa Saturday morning at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

This is the second year the Mercyhealth Development Foundation’s hosted the event at the hospital’s Riverside campus. Residents could get their picture taken with Santa, decorate cookies, and more all for a good cause. A representative from the foundation says the dollars from this event help supply some of the essential needs for these NICU families.

“Cooling caps, cooling machines. We have new cradles that we’ve actually been able to buy for the NICU. A number of things too that we support for families who are here for a long period of time. We pay for a lot of things they need while they are staying here in Rockford,” says Jennifer Johns with the foundation.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane makes emergency landing at Chicago Rockford International Airport
Plane makes emergency landing at Chicago Rockford International Airport
Two people shot in vehicle near downtown Rockford
Police responded around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
Juvenile suspect identified after 18-year-old shot in Belvidere
Now hiring
More than 100 jobs open through PCI hiring event in Rockford
Total knee replacement surgery is performed almost one million times a year and one...
Rockford orthopedic surgeon uses robot to perform knee surgery

Latest News

Edgebrook last minute market
Edgebrook Shopping Center hosts 3rd Annual Last-Minute Market
The UW Health Sports Factory hosted the media exhibition wheelchair basketball game this...
23 News participates in wheelchair basketball media exhibition game
Therapeutic wheelchair basketball
Therapeutic wheelchair basketball
Edgebrook last minute market
Edgebrook last minute market