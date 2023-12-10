Rockford community has breakfast with Santa for a good cause

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Also doubling as a fundraiser for NICU babies and their families, more than 120 people ate breakfast with Santa Saturday morning at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

This is the second year the Mercyhealth Development Foundation’s hosted the event at the hospital’s Riverside campus. Residents could get their picture taken with Santa, decorate cookies, and more all for a good cause. A representative from the foundation says the dollars from this event help supply some of the essential needs for these NICU families.

“Cooling caps, cooling machines. We have new cradles that we’ve actually been able to buy for the NICU. A number of things too that we support for families who are here for a long period of time. We pay for a lot of things they need while they are staying here in Rockford,” says Jennifer Johns with the foundation.

