Inspiring the next generation of Winnebago County leaders

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The University of Illinois Extension in Rockford hosted a conference Saturday to teach area kids how to become better leaders.

A first for the college extension, their goal is to create the next generation of Winnebago County leaders. Inviting any child between the ages of 12 and 18 to participate, the conference created a space for kids to develop valuable skills for the future.

16-year-old Claire Hopkins was drawn to the event because of the opportunities it provides youths, just like her.

“Not only are we learning about leadership we get to directly apply those skills,” Hopkins says. “I think it’s a really good opportunity to come and learn about leadership and how you can be a leader from the leaders in our community.”

Putting their new skills to the test, the kids were tasked with creating a game. Supplied with only what was left on each table, every participant took on a role for the success of each game creation. 14-year-old Oscar Pagles’ group designed a game where players collected stones to win. Hopkins and her team created cat and mouse game where players took on a werewolf, as they rolled the dice to escape the forest.

“Somebody took like took the leader role of the game and directed stuff and helped people and so I think that some people either assigned a leader or just like kind of became a leader,” Pagles says.

Community leaders from all over the Stateline gave attendees different perspectives on what is mean to be a leader. Showcasing all kinds of workforces, from company presidents to meteorologists, speakers showed kids like Pagles and Hopkins that not all leaders are the same. Hopkins says what the speakers had to say will aid her as she ventures into the future.

“Everything in life, it never goes as planned but you should always persevere which just really spoke to me approaching graduation, making some big life decisions like where to go to college and everything like that.”

The next conference is planned for February 2024 to honor Black History month. You find more information here.

The conference is sponsored by a memorial for the school’s former employee, Tom Schingoethe, who worked at the U of I Extension in Rockford for four decades.

