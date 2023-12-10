Edgebrook Shopping Center hosts 3rd Annual Last-Minute Market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of shoppers crossed off some holiday items off their list thanks to the Third Annual Last-Minute Market, hosted at the Edgebrook Shopping Center in Rockford.

Residents could find their family, friend, or co-worker something unique and hand-made locally. Marketing and Events Coordinator Sandy Dingus says the last-minute market doesn’t just help the participating vendors, it also helps out the other locally owned businesses at Edgebrook.

“They not only can wander through our available storefronts with these unique one-of-a-kind vendors that are here, but they can stroll through our other merchants which is great. We’ve had a lot more merchants move in and a lot more product. So, it’s great so they can help the other local merchants as well not just the ones here at the market,” says Dingus.

