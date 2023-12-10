23 News participates in wheelchair basketball media exhibition game

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The UW Health Sports Factory hosted the media exhibition wheelchair basketball game this Saturday, and some on-air talent from 23 News took to the court.

This is one of the therapeutic recreational programs the Rockford Park District offers for people with all types of disabilities. People from 23 News, along with other media outlets and Rockford University volunteers took on athletes from the Rockford Junior Chariots, a local wheelchair basketball team.

Organizers hope these clinics raise awareness for the sport of wheelchair basketball.

“For a lot of them this was an outlet. The previous players will tell you this was their outlet where they got to be competitive, where they got to compete at a high level. They really enjoyed that, and they would love to see other young kids get to experience that,” says Shannon Shumacher with the Rockford Park District.

