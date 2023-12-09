Showers, few thunderstorms likely overnight, falling temperatures follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a very nice run of milder temperatures these past few days, as temperatures topped out in the 50s for a second straight day on Friday.

However, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and that’s exactly what’s to happen here as soon as later on tonight.

A storm system’s been rapidly developing to our southwest, and rain’s already beginning to spread northeastward. Current projections suggest an arrival of rainfall here sometime around 10:00 Friday evening.

Showers may arrive as early as the late evening hours Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, rain’s to become more widespread and pick up in intensity, perhaps enough so that a few embedded rumbles of thunder may occur. Thunder or no thunder, heavy downpours are a good bet to occur over much of the area in the early morning hours of our Saturday.

Heavier rain, and perhaps some thunder, will be around come 1:00am. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and a few t-storms remain in the picture at 4:00am. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rainfall should be on its last leg come sunrise Saturday, and dry conditions are expected the rest of the way. Clouds will be more abundant than sunshine, but a few peeks aren’t to be ruled out. The bigger story Saturday will be what happens with our temperatures. While we’ll top out around 46° late Saturday morning, the afternoon will see falling temperatures as northwesterly winds lock in.

Rain will begin to quickly wind down Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A mix of sun and clouds emerges following the rain's exit Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Mostly to partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday afternoon, along with cooler temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunday’s to see the return of sunshine, but a rare chilly day is on tap, as gusty northwesterly winds will continue to blow. The forecast high of 34°, while just a couple degrees below normal, will be the coldest of December’s first ten days.

More sunshine is on the way Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The “chill” is to be a brief one, as a recovery begins as soon as Monday. Sunshine’s back, and the winds shift back to the southwest, which will allow us to reach the middle to upper 30s by day’s end.

Sunshine and a southwesterly wind Monday should spell slightly milder temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Overall, the pattern next week looks to be a consistent one, with dry conditions likely to dominate for most, if not all of the week, and temperatures rising by a few degrees each day. Temperatures by the end of the workweek may take a run at 50° once again.

Longer range outlooks continue to suggest that milder temperatures may very well continue for some time beyond. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center’s latest outlooks suggest above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation are likely to be found in the December 14-18, December 16-22, and December 22-January 5 windows. That’s not to suggest that cold days won’t occur. To the contrary, they will. This also doesn’t mean we’ll go without snow. Undoubtedly, flakes will fall from time to time. However, the OVERALL pattern looks to favor milder, drier conditions.

Long range outlooks continue to heavily suggest milder than normal and drier than normal conditions taking us through the end of the month, and potentially into 2024. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With that in mind, as we begin our daily White Christmas projections, we place the chances of there being an inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning at a meager 10%. We’ll be closely monitoring trends daily, and we’ll continue to refine that forecast every night.

Given the milder, drier conditions likely to continue, the chances for a White Christmas appear to be very, very low. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.