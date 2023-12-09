Rockford orthopedic surgeon uses robot to perform knee surgery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Total knee replacement surgery is performed almost one million times a year, and one OrthoIllinois surgeon is the first to use robotic surgery methods over traditional ones.

When OrthoIllinois surgeon Dr. Mark Oyer told Rita Hogan a robot would help him replace her knee, Rita was in shock―she says she didn’t know what to expect but is glad she made the choice.

“I’ve never had a knee replaced before. So, I had no idea. I had nothing to compare it to,” says Hogan. “I had never heard of it before. And I didn’t really know that much about it.”

According to OrthoIllinois, one benefit of using the technology is that the procedure and recovery time is quicker. The procedure takes just an hour to replace damaged or worn-out knee with an artificial metal and plastic joint.

“Dr. Oyer said to me, that it would probably be two weeks―it was actually three weeks I was driving,” she says. “I do believe that I did recover much quicker because of that. And it encouraged me enough that I will have my other knee done.”

Because of the precise and more accurate placement of the implants, patients also feel less pain which leads to less medication. Dr. Oyer says this is a good thing, given the nationwide opioid crisis.

“If we can do anything to lower the amount of pain medications our patients are taking, we should look into it and what we’ve noticed with this is that we’ve definitely decreased the number of pain medications that we’re using.”

In July 2023, the orthopedic clinic opened a surgery center in Beloit. Oyer says having this option locally is a game-changer.

“We’ve seen this kind of stuff in the city of Chicago, Madison. It is really nice to be able to bring that here to the Rockford community so that people don’t have to travel for these types of surgeries.”

“If this is a result of it, I’d say it’s wonderful. It’s got a place. I mean, it definitely has a place it worked very well for my situation. So, I’m sure that it’s going to work for many,” says Hogan.

While robotic total knee replacement is an option for patients, OrthoIllinois urges those interested to talk with their doctor to ensure if it’s the best option for you.

Dr. Oyer says technology is only helping surgeons with knee replacements for the time being. In the future though experts are working on enhancing what robotics can do and other surgeries they can help with.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.