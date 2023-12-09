Green screens: Why weather people use them

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The words weatherman and green screen are synonymous. We use a green screen, or chroma key wall, every day to give you the forecast. But have you ever wondered how those work?

Computer software and a good quality camera determine a set color to remove. Most of the time it is bright green, but blue is often an alternative. These colors are used because the human skin, if you don’t consider the color of veins, doesn’t appear to have greens or blues. So that color can be taken out without affecting the coloring of a person on camera; you see a true skin tone.

Green is most often used in brighter, daylight situations. Blues are used in night settings, like in movies and television shows. Stations often opt for green screens because not many clothing items match that hue; blue is much more common on dresses, shirts, suits and ties.

Once the color is removed from the background, you can replace it with any photo or video. Weather anchors usually put graphics there. Multiple monitors, placed off screen, allow us to see our position and to what we are pointing.

When we use the chroma key wall, we have one rule: Don’t wear green.

