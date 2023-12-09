Former Roscoe police chief has died after second cancer battle

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Former Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans passed away Friday evening following her second battle with cancer, according to a social media post from the Roscoe Police Department.

Evans served as the village’s police chief from 2008 to 2022. Former Village President Dave Krienke appointed her to police chief in 2008, making Evans the first female officer in Winnebago or Boone County to hold a position.

In a statement, the department shares, “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts, that the Roscoe Police Department must forever say goodbye to Jamie Evans, whose second battle with cancer ended this evening. Jamie served as Police Chief from 2008 until 2022. We express our sincerest condolences to her family and hope for a measure of peace during this time of mourning. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.”

There will be a visitation between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17 at Roscoe United Methodist Church at 10816 Main St. in Roscoe. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 at the same place. There will be a police escort from the church to Honquest Family Funeral Home Mulford Chapel in Loves Park.

